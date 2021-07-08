MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

