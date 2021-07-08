MobileGo Price Up 61.2% Over Last 7 Days (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 61.2% against the US dollar. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileGo has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MobileGo

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

