Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 276.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Molecular Templates worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,201,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,018,806.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 240,852 shares of company stock worth $1,986,584. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

MTEM opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.31. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

