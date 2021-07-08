Monavale Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,986.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $9,986.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $425.10 or 0.01295520 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.00399858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,213 coins and its circulating supply is 8,086 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

