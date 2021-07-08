monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.