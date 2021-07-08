monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

