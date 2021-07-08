Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $63.04. 253,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.