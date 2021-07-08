Morgan Stanley Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $60.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.86. 8,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,234. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 155,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

