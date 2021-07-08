Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of MT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.64. 239,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

