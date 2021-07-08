MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.24. MoSys shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 1,034,201 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.06.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.
MoSys Company Profile
MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.
