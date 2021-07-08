Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mount Logan Capital in a report issued on Monday, July 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Mount Logan Capital’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Mount Logan Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -20.80.

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

