M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $141.50 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

