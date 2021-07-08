Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NYSE:IBP opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

