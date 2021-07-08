Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

