Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

