Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

