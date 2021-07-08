Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE SSTK opened at $100.10 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.27.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,806 shares of company stock worth $14,547,017. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.