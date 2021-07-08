Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 43,118 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,118 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

EPC opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

