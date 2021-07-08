MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) is Second Curve Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Second Curve Capital LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the quarter. MVB Financial comprises 9.4% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Second Curve Capital LLC owned 1.70% of MVB Financial worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,518. The company has a market cap of $484.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MVBF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

