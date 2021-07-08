MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

MYR Group stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $405,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after buying an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

