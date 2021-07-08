Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after acquiring an additional 727,959 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,979.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,387. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

