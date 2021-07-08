Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) versus Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Financial Contrast

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -27.26% -7.33% -4.68% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 3.87 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -91.57 Lucira Health $270,000.00 928.61 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.42

Lucira Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Myriad Genetics and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 1 4 0 0 1.80 Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.96%. Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Given Lucira Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Myriad Genetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool. It also provides BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use in identifying ovarian and HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for depressed patients; and Vectra, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company offers Foresight, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; Prequel, a non-invasive prenatal screening test to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus; and Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer. Further, it provides EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice CDx, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency comprising loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance, and large-scale state transitions in cancer cells. Additionally, the company offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. It has a a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

