Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.60. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 29,765,434 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

