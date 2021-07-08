Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 132.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,903 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Nano Dimension worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 70.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 54.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,992 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091,267. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

