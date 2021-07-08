National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of NSA opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

