Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.18. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 133,904 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

