Neenah (NYSE:NP) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:NP opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. Neenah has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

In other Neenah news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

