Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $535.96 on Thursday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.