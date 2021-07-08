Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 29,500 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

