Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,625 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

