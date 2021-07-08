Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

