Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $860,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $129.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.36.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

