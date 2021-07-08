Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $731,000 in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Independence as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independence by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Independence by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independence by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Independence by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18. Independence Holding has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

