Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $383,608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $279.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.