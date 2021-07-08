New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $145,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

