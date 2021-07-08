New World Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New World Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.50. The company had a trading volume of 488,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.97. The stock has a market cap of $979.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock valued at $778,896,066. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

