New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

