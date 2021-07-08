Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,148 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $58,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.