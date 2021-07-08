NextDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $183,224.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $183,224.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001895 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046514 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,054,121,308 coins and its circulating supply is 2,013,889,199 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

