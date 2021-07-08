NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4,310.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,645 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after buying an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

