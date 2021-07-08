NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KGI Securities

Investment analysts at KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NYSE:NKE opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

