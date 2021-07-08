Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world's best-selling video game system. "

NTDOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.69. Nintendo has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nintendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 41.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,706,000 after buying an additional 1,833,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

