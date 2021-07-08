NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Trading Down 3.4%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. 299,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 431,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target (up previously from $0.90) on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.