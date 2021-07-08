NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Shares of NMI Holdings have outperformed its industry in a year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NMIH. TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.70. NMI has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at about $9,640,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in NMI by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 290,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 290,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

