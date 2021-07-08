Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading 3.4% Higher

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.66. 504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Noah by 224.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Noah by 30.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Noah by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

