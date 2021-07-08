Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

