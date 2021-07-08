Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 74,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 672,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,469,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,674,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,477,000 after buying an additional 1,134,322 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,702,000 after buying an additional 169,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

