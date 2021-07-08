Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $102.87 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

