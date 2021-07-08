Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,560 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $360.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $362.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.