Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 603 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REG opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.